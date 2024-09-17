Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,733,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 4,134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,332.0 days.

Konica Minolta Stock Performance

KNCAF stock remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.39.

Konica Minolta Company Profile

Konica Minolta, Inc engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, China, other Asian countries, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services.

