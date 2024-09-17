Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Konica Minolta, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNCAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,733,200 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 4,134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37,332.0 days.
Konica Minolta Stock Performance
KNCAF stock remained flat at $2.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Konica Minolta has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $3.39.
Konica Minolta Company Profile
