Kooth (LON:KOO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 580 ($7.66) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 70.43% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kooth in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 590 ($7.79) price objective on the stock.
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
