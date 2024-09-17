Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Stock Position Reduced by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 620,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,933,000 after purchasing an additional 132,553 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 813.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,531,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 460,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,178,000 after purchasing an additional 97,278 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of KLIC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.20 and a 52-week high of $56.71.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.28 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

