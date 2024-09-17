KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,845,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,333,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KWG Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.

Get KWG Group alerts:

KWG Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

KWG Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property development and investment, and hotel operation businesses. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls. The company was formerly known as KWG Property Holding Limited and changed its name to KWG Group Holdings Limited in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.