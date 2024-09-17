KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,845,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 3,333,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KWG Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KWGPF remained flat at $0.06 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. KWG Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.14.
KWG Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than KWG Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for KWG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KWG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.