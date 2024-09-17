Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Short Interest Update

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 317,900 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the August 15th total of 292,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,589.5 days.
Kyowa Kirin Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KYKOF remained flat at $20.97 on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,561. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Kyowa Kirin has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $22.21.
About Kyowa Kirin
