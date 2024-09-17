L & S Advisors Inc Buys 612 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUHP. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $33.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a 200 day moving average of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.