L & S Advisors Inc Increases Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,770 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,313,815 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,800,000 after buying an additional 62,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter valued at about $681,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185,762 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $96,391,000 after purchasing an additional 199,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 1,912.2% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.0 %
Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $68.68 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.88 and a 52 week high of $84.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Scorpio Tankers
Scorpio Tankers Company Profile
Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Scorpio Tankers
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Don’t Miss Out: NETGEAR’s Turnaround Signals Big Potential
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Boston Scientific: Why This MedTech Giant Isn’t Slowing Down
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Silver’s Breakout: 3 Momentum Stocks You Can’t Miss
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.