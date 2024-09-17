L & S Advisors Inc Sells 15,312 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 15,312 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,410,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.79.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $382.01 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

