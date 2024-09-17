L & S Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

L & S Advisors Inc cut its position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $1,062,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,848.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 212,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 207,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of VRT opened at $86.99 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.91.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.