Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Shares Purchased by Fourth Sail Capital LP

Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,170,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,635 shares during the period. Laureate Education comprises approximately 7.4% of Fourth Sail Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned about 1.38% of Laureate Education worth $32,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,231,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,350,000 after purchasing an additional 136,865 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,965,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,498,000 after buying an additional 56,458 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Laureate Education by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 6,951,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,860,000 after buying an additional 151,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,966,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 45,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in Laureate Education by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 813,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,857,000 after acquiring an additional 199,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LAUR opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.81. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $499.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.69 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Laureate Education from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

View Our Latest Research Report on LAUR

Laureate Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.