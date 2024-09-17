LBG Media (LON:LBG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $140.00

LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 140 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.80), with a volume of 118128 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.59) to GBX 140 ($1.85) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

The company has a market cap of £284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,600.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 100.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane bought 15,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,754.29). 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

