Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Trading Up 5.2 %

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,788. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Get Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing alerts:

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.0675 dividend. This is a positive change from Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 3.23%.

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Company Profile

Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and trading of packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Macau, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee & Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.