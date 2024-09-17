Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 11,442 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,442 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $320,490.42. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 653,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,310,108.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total value of $443,745.00.

On Monday, August 26th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,387 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $371,221.51.

On Monday, August 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $451,184.00.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

LEGH traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.84. 61,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,377. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $676.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.08. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $29.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Legacy Housing ( NASDAQ:LEGH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LEGH shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Legacy Housing in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Legacy Housing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 17.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 609,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 88,921 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth about $1,532,000. Progeny 3 Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth about $1,019,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 500,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 33,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Legacy Housing by 161.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.