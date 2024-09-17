Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.
Shares of LBRDK opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
