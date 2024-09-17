Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Short Interest Up 7.9% in August

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,040,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the August 15th total of 4,670,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 853,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $95.53.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.25 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 4,888.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 88.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

