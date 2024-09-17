Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,703 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at $3,326,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Liberty Global by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 316.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 46,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,463,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,752,000 after buying an additional 129,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of LBTYK opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 27.03%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBTYK

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.