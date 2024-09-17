Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Liberty TripAdvisor Stock Up 14.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ LTRPA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.87.
Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 62.40% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter.
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc operates a travel guidance platform that connects people and audiences with travel partners in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. It offers an online platform that provides content, travel guidance products and services, and two-sided marketplaces for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, cruises, and other travel categories, including alternative accommodations, flights, and rental cars.
