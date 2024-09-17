Lido Staked Matic Price Down 2% Over Last Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked Matic has a market cap of $61.04 million and approximately $15,052.80 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lido Staked Matic has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Token Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 141,525,886 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 141,554,211.76814547. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.43419181 USD and is up 0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 230 active market(s) with $31,868.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked Matic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

