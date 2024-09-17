Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF) Short Interest Update

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, an increase of 48.7% from the August 15th total of 121,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 259,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at Life360

In related news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 40,000 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $1,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,463,777.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Synge sold 33,617 shares of Life360 stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $1,245,173.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,813,605.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,781.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $23,635,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $11,861,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,098,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Life360 in the 2nd quarter worth $6,777,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the second quarter valued at $5,488,000.

Life360 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIF traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 165,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,868. Life360 has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.89.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $84.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. Life360 had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Life360 will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Life360 from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Life360 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Life360 in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

