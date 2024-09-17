Linear Achieves Market Cap of $38.32 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $38.32 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Linear has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,722,513,022 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear (LINA) is the native utility token of the Linear platform, an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform is a decentralized, cross-chain compatible protocol designed to create, trade, and manage synthetic assets. LINA tokens are used for governance, collateral for minting synthetic assets, and staking within the platform’s liquidity pools. Linear (LINA) was founded by Kevin Tai and Drey Ng in September 2020.”

