LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

LIQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 price objective on shares of LiqTech International in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

NASDAQ LIQT opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 57.61% and a negative net margin of 51.50%. The company had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

