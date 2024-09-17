Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,663,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,650,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350967 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

