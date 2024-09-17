Litecoin Cash Price Hits $0.0037 on Top Exchanges (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.94 million and $6.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 804,663,106 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 804,650,215.5834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00350967 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $5.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
