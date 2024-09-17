Lmcg Investments LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Lmcg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 239.8% during the second quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 99.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in ASML by 1,294.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ASML by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,300,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Price Performance

Shares of ASML stock opened at $803.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $563.99 and a 52-week high of $1,110.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $892.70 and a 200-day moving average of $944.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ASML

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.