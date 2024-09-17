Lmcg Investments LLC Buys 115 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lmcg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 178.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 44,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Booking by 13.3% during the second quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. bought a new position in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,556,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,979.00 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,733.04 and a 52-week high of $4,144.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,767.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,712.87. The firm has a market cap of $133.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Booking from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3,590.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

