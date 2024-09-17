Lmcg Investments LLC Has $13.36 Million Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 90,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $13,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Teradyne stock opened at $127.98 on Tuesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,072.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.06, for a total value of $818,718.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,072.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,816 shares in the company, valued at $10,896,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,483 shares of company stock valued at $1,383,031. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.