Lmcg Investments LLC Has $6.64 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Lmcg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABNB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

Airbnb Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $117.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.97, for a total transaction of $89,382.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 449,332 shares of company stock worth $67,263,009 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.