Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Lmcg Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC owned 0.10% of Jabil worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,126,704.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.85 and a 52-week high of $156.94. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.91%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.