Lmcg Investments LLC Sells 233 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lmcg Investments LLC lessened its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Second Line Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $473.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $469.61 and a 200-day moving average of $457.60. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.