Loncor Gold (TSE:LN) Given a C$0.80 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) has been given a C$0.80 price objective by equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 105.13% from the company’s current price.

TSE:LN traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,475. Loncor Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.38.

Loncor Gold (TSE:LN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

