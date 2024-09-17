LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the August 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 33.4 days.

LondonMetric Property Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSPF remained flat at $2.64 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,514. LondonMetric Property has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

