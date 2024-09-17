Loop Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD)

Loop Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on UPBD. BTIG Research began coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upbound Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPBD

Upbound Group Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:UPBD opened at $30.50 on Friday. Upbound Group has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,134. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,005,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,453,000 after purchasing an additional 209,422 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,827,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,190,000 after buying an additional 2,557,906 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,148,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,981,000 after buying an additional 62,832 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 43.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,693,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,635,000 after acquiring an additional 509,343 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Upbound Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.