Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Reduced by Arvest Trust Co. N A

Arvest Trust Co. N A reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.2% of Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arvest Trust Co. N A’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $256.64 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $262.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

