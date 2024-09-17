Lumbard & Kellner LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.4% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 13,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.5% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 207,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance
RSP opened at $176.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.72. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $176.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
