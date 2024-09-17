Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,496 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Mondelez International comprises approximately 0.7% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,153,609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Mondelez International by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,114,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,972 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.61.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

