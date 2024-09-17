Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $268,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 37,608.0% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 337,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,886,000 after purchasing an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 9,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, American Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,539,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,965,195,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total value of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Compass Point began coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $497.74 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $498.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $460.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

