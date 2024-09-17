Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Invests $992,000 in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $992,000. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 1.0% of Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $238.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $239.28.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.