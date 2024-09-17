Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $202,191,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 9,164.4% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 578,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,623,000 after acquiring an additional 572,316 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 1,184.3% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 501,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,213,000 after purchasing an additional 462,792 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 138.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 517,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,840,000 after purchasing an additional 300,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $37,540,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $154.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $159.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Leidos from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.08.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total transaction of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

