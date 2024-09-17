Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans $0.40 Final Dividend

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34.
In other news, insider Steven Chadwick acquired 8,000 shares of Lycopodium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73). 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.
