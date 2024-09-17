Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL) Plans $0.40 Final Dividend

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

Lycopodium Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven Chadwick acquired 8,000 shares of Lycopodium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$12.20 ($8.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$97,576.00 ($65,929.73). 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lycopodium

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering and project delivery services in the resources, infrastructure, and industrial processes sectors. It operates through four segments: Mineral, Process Industries, Project Services-Africa, and Others. The company provides engineering and related services to junior exploration companies, multinational producers, and manufacturing and renewable energy facilities; project management, construction management, and commissioning services to the extractive mining industry; and asset management, engineering, architectural, and project delivery services to a range of private and public clients.

