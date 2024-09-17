Madison Wealth Partners Inc Buys Shares of 7,263 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAPR. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 29.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.16.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.