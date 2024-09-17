Madison Wealth Partners Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Vawter Financial Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $101.98 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85.

