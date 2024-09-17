Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $46.25 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 802,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 15.9% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $46,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 480,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,668,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.