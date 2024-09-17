Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 1,104 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc lessened its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Dravo Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 50,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 750.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 47,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,149 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,811,000 after acquiring an additional 68,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB stock opened at $108.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

