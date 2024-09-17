Madison Wealth Partners Inc Trims Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 105,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

