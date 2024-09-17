Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Short Interest Update

Man Group Plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, a decrease of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 66,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Man Group Stock Performance
Shares of MNGPF stock remained flat at $2.59 on Tuesday. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.
About Man Group
