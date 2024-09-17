Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 1.8%

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.45 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 9,418,273 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 56,011,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.22.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 5.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.20.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. SRN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 136.4% in the second quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 151,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 87,274 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the second quarter valued at about $1,518,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 58.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 259,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 95,774 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,060,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 26.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

