Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Lowered to $96.50

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $108.00 to $96.50 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 1.8 %

VAC stock opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 56.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.00 per share, with a total value of $48,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,719. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,266,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,872,000 after purchasing an additional 143,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 14.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,599,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,687,000 after acquiring an additional 207,938 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,613,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,096,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,103,000 after purchasing an additional 32,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 763,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,698,000 after purchasing an additional 129,131 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

