Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Acquires 3,685 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 789,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 104,202 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,629,000 after acquiring an additional 64,914 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $546,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 891,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $27.78.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

