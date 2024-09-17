Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Rollins Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.17. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.