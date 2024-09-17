Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $9.40 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. GDS Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,104 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,631,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 806.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 566,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,004,000 after acquiring an additional 504,145 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $52.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.10.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

