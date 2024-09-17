Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Announces $0.66 Quarterly Dividend

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.

Mastercard has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mastercard has a payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Mastercard to earn $16.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

MA traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $500.99. 2,147,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $465.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $501.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $460.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MAGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.07, for a total transaction of $50,068,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,672,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,801,697,969.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total value of $4,072,169.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 720,467 shares of company stock valued at $331,875,955. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $512.08.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

