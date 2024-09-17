Menlo Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $36,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 567.7% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PHYS stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.26.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.